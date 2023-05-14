Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,973 shares of company stock valued at $355,720. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $571,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $20.44. 53,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,941. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.