Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 292.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Corning worth $209,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

