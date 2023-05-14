Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 3,699 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
