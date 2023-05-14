Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys Shares of 7,916 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 106,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 68,841 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,780,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,022. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

