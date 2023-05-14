Coston McIsaac & Partners Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,968 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,553,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998,672. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

