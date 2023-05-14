Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 261,525 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

