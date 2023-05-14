Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 892,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,335 shares of company stock valued at $240,159. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 83,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,650. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.