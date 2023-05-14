Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 65.8% in April

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Featured Stories

