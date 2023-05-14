Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $74.16 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.9479 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.