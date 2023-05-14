Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and $26.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008365 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

