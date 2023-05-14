Critical Analysis: TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) versus Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.33% -30.90% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -171.73% -133.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terns Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,886.75%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 717.44 -$60.35 million ($1.83) -6.92 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($1.35) -0.22

TransCode Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.