Cronos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.47 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $8.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

