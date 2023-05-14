Cronos Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $17.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

