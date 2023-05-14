CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2,349.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.