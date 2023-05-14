Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

