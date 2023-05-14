Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 1,406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,070.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DAIUF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

