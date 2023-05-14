Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 364.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

