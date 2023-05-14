Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $256.98 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $256.98 million and $1.83 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $17.19 or 0.00064187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00128309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030168 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003714 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,945,742 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

