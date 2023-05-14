DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $620,249.22 and approximately $11.71 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,492 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

