Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.