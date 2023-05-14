Delaney Dennis R Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

