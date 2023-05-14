Delaney Dennis R Sells 1,005 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 5.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.74. 1,256,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

