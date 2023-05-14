Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
DLTNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
