Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

DLTNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

