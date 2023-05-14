DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 12,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

