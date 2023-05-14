Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2568 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.