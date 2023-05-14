Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2568 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
