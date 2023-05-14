DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.