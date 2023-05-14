Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Diamondback Energy worth $151,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

