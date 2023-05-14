Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Diamondback Energy worth $151,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

