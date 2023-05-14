Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. Digi International has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

