Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,416,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 168,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

DHAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

