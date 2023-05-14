Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.