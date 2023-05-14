Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 109,248 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $342,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COF opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.