Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,476,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $369,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

