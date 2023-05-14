Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $324.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of General Dynamics worth $324,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

