Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

