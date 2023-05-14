Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,399,153 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of VICI Properties worth $431,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

