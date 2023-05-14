Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Salesforce worth $351,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $201.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,553. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

