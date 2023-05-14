Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 181,668 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of General Motors worth $405,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

