Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 221,561 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $312,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

