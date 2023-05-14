Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,983 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.17% of American Equity Investment Life worth $319,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.