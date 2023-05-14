Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 275,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

