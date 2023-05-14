Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,906. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

