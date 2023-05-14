Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $149.33 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00299630 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013262 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,334,976,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
