DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

