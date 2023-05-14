dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $2.14

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $335.01 million and $31.46 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

