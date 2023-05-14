Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Earthstone Energy worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

