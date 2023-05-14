Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $168.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

