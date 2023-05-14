Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 412,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,116. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

