eCash Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $522.52 million and $4.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,740.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00424533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00133657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,386,623,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

