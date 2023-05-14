Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

